Amakye Dede thrills staff of NLA on Valentine’s Day

Amakye Dede captured singing

The staff of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) had something exciting on Valentine’s Day as they were treated to good music by veteran musician Amakye Dede.

They were thrilled to some good music from musician Amakye Dede at an event to mark the month of love.



Amakye Dede whose songs are evergreen gave a good account of himself on the night when he stood for over two hours singing and entertaining staff of the National Lottery Authority and their partners who chose to be part of the event on Tuesday.



In attendance at the event were some Chief Executives of Public Institutions, Deputy Ministers of State, Heads of the Various Departments at NLA, Business partners and some Members of Parliament.

Amakye Dede during his visit to the offices of the National Lottery Authority on February 2, 2023, promised to treat the Staff of NLA to good music to mark Valentine’s Day as part of his contributions to activities to mark the Authority’s 60th Anniversary.



