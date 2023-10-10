Amakyetherapper releases new single ‘Cover Me’

Amakyetherapper

Source: Empress Neeta, Contributor

Ghanaian musician Amakyetherapper, has released a new single titled 'Cover Me,' which not only showcases his musical prowess but also serves as a testament to his personal growth and artistic evolution.

In 'Cover Me,' Amakyetherapper delivers a powerful and resonant message. He emphasizes the significance of self-belief and unwavering dedication in the pursuit of one's dreams.



Through his music, Amakyetherapper seeks to convey to his fans that success is not a mere stroke of luck; rather, it is the result of relentless hard work and steadfast faith in one's abilities.

Amakyetherapper's 'Cover Me' is not just a single but a testament to the resilience and spirit of an artist who is unafraid to navigate the challenges of the music industry.



Stream ‘Cover Me’ here.