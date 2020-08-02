Entertainment

Amerado Switches things up with a guest appearance on 'Yeete Nsem' episode 11

After 10 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado has delivered his first feature… Teacher Kwadwo.

This episode was extremely entertaining because of the upbeat afrobeats style it was delivered in. Amerado’s talent shone through again in his clever play on words and Teacher Kwadwo did not do bad at all with his guest appearance.



As expected, Amerado touched on Shatta Wale and Beyoncé’s Already video, reactions from the BHIM and Sark Nation camp as well as other updates on Wiyaala, Kyeiwaa, among others.



The song was produced by Anonymox Onit and the video, directed by Director K.

Listen to it here:





