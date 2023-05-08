Amerado credits Delay for the success of his hit song 'Obiaa Boa'

The highlight of Amerado's VGMA acceptance speech was when he singled out his close confidant, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay for supporting his craft and pushing his 2022 single, 'Obiaa Boa', the song that earned him the nomination.

"You know one thing, one woman who supported 'Obiaa Boa' so much is Deloris Frimpong Manso, God bless you. Thank you all so much," he shouted.



When rapper EL named Amerado as the winner of the 'Best Rap Performance' at the 24th edition of the Ghana Music Awards, the entire audience gave loud cheers in support of the win, to many, it had been long overdue.



Amerado won the title on his third nomination after losing it out to his colleagues in the previous years. When he took to the stage to deliver his acceptance speech, he named some legendary Ghanaian rappers for paving the way for him.



"Third time lucky, I have truly suffered for this title. This is for every rapper out there, your dreams are valid.



"Shout out to Okyeame Kwame for paving the way. Shout out to Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour, Strongman, this is for you, Frimpong, King Palutta, every Kumasi rapper out there, I love you so much," he said.

