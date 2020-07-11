Entertainment

Amerado drops Yeete Nsem Episode 8

Amerado

Following the successful release of 7 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 8 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.



This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Kwabena Kwabena and his issues with Kontihene, Shatta Wale, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, among others.

The song was produced by Azee Burner of MicBurnerz Music and video directed by Director K.





