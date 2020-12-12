Amerado drops elections edition of Yeete Nsem

On Monday, Ghana went to the polls to elect a president and 275 parliamentarians and the best part of the whole election experience was the reactions from Ghanaians.

Amerado wittingly rapped about most of these reactions and went on to break down the numbers collated for the Top 3 presidential candidates.



Before Bogo Blay joined in to entertain viewers with his sports news, Amerado took to the streets to find out what people thought about the 2020 elections.