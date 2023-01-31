Amerado enrols at University of Ghana

Amerado

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado Burner has announced his enrolment in Ghana’s premier university, the University of Ghana, Legon.

Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, January 1, 2023, the 2022 3Music Awards Rapper of the Year winner said he has enrolled into the school as a first-year student.



He, however, did not disclose any further details about his new academic journey.



About Amerado



Derrick Sarfo Kantanka known by the stage name Amerado is a Ghanaian rapper from Kumasi. He rose to fame for his rap music in Ghana in 2018.



Amerado was born and raised in Ejisu, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He attended KNUST Senior High School for his senior high school education.



He started his career when he was discovered by Azee Ntwene in 2015 as he emerged third at the Solid FM Freestyle Show to join fellow rapper Strongman Burner at MicBurnerz Music.

He was summoned to feature on the GH Youth All-Stars hosted by Mix Master Garzy to compose the official peace song for the 2016 general elections held in Ghana.



In 2017, Amerado released his lead single "I AM" which announced his presence in the music industry in Ghana. The song was rated 3rd in the Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2017 listed by Pulse Ghana.



He released his first EP titled Rapmare under the MicBurnerz Music label in November 2017. He was called up later in 2018 to feature on the most talked about hip hop song 'Biibi Ba' by Sarkodie.



The song was nominated for the Best Hiphop Song and Best Edited Video at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



On 1 October 2020, the founding father of the popular music genre hiplife, Reggie Rockstone took to his Twitter page to announce Amerado as one of the best rappers to ever come from Ghana.



He won the 2022 3Music Award Rapper of the Year beating stiff competition from several heavyweights.

In late 2022, Amerdo released his studio album titled GINA. Prior to the album, he released an EP also titled Patience.





