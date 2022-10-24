Amerado hints at getting married

Amerado to release new album

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has hinted at getting married after releasing his much-anticipated maiden album God Is Never Asleep (G.I.N.A), on October 25.

His post on Instagram read, "Getting married after GINA. GINA drops tomorrow.”



While netizens have expressed their heightened interest in who the artiste will marry, some have speculated that it could be TV host and radio presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.



While some made this assertion, others have dismissed his post as a publicity stunt for his new album.



In May this year, Amerado showed his admiration for Delay in one of his songs, where he indicated that it would be erroneous for him to leave the renowned broadcaster for American singer Rihanna.



In a song titled ‘Obiaa boa’, which was released on May 13, 2022, the rapper called Delay is charming.

G.I.N.A is a 10-track album recorded by sound engineers Two Bars, Tubhani, ItzJoeBeatz, and ItzCJ Madeit and the songs include Nyame Dada, No Stress, Grace, Got You, Pay Me, 666, Back To Sender, Black Change, You Are The One and Hahaha.



Artistes featured on the album include Efya, Epixode, Fameye, Lasmid, Eno Barony, S1mba and Laioung.







ADA/BB