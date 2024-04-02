Amerado petitions TGMA board over 'Kwaku Ananse' snub

Robert Klah and Amerado

Robert Klah, the Head of Public Events and Communications for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has confirmed that the camp of Ghanaian rapper Amerado has reached out to the scheme concerning the omission of his hit song, ‘Kwaku Ananse’ from the Most Popular Song of the Year Category.

After the nominations for the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) were released on March 28, the rapper questioned why his original song was not nominated for that category.



On the Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM on April 2, Robert Klah confirmed that Amerado submitted a petition regarding his song's exclusion from the category. He stated that the appeal is currently under review and will be considered for inclusion if it merits it.



“Amerado's team has already contacted us directly regarding the omission of 'Kwaku Ananse' from the Most Popular Song of the Year.



“He has submitted his petition. The board will sit on that, and if he merits the chance, his song will be included,” Klah said.



Robert Klah further called on all artistes who may have any concerns regarding their nominations to reach out to his outfit for clarification within the one-week grace period.

“If you feel strongly about your petition that you ought to be there, we support you 100%. Reach out to us and let's make the necessary corrections and clarifications.,” he said.



Meanwhile, Amerado garnered two nominations: one for Best Rap Performance with his track 'The Hardest,' and another for Best Collaboration with 'Kwaku Ananse Remix,' featuring Fameye.



About the TGMAs



The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, marking its 25th anniversary, is a prestigious event celebrating the achievements of Ghanaian artists across various musical genres. Telecel has taken over as the official title sponsor for the awards, which were previously known as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The nominees for this year's awards were announced in Accra, with the ceremony scheduled for 1st June. Among the most nominated acts are Stonebwoy, with fifteen nominations, Kuami Eugene with fourteen, and Sarkodie with eight. Last year's big winner, Black Sherif, has six nominations this year.

The event is a significant moment for the Ghanaian music industry, recognizing the hard work and dedication of its artists.



ID/BB



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.