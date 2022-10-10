0
Menu
Entertainment

Amerado receives calls to change the release date for GINA album

Amerado Wwf.png Rapper, Amerado

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning rapper, Amerado on Monday morning announced that he will not change the date for the release of his maiden album titled GINA despite several calls to postpone plans due to the 'chocked' system.

The month of October has witnessed Black Sherif releasing his 14-track album 'The Villain I Never Was', a project that has received positive hype and feedback from music lovers.

Also, Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale is lacing up to release his much-anticipated 'Gift Of God' album which took him three years to produce.

According to Amerado, some persons have urged him to cancel plans although he has communicated October 25 as the release date. They believe that projects from his colleagues will steal the shine from his maiden studio album.

Reacting to the calls in a post on Instagram, Amerado declared that there is no need to postpone his album adding that there is space for everyone to shine in the local industry.

He wrote: "Some say, “Change the date” and I say why can’t we all win? Yes my “God Is Never Asleep (GINA)”. E go over them."

Check out the posts below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YOUNGER K.A (@amerado_burner)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YOUNGER K.A (@amerado_burner)



Watch the latest of our programmes below:





OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends