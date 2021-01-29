Amerado releases 'Dawgi' featuring Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has released his single Dawgi featuring Sarkodie.

'Dawgi' is the first official single from Amerado and it’s already trending on social media.



Amerado termed the collaboration with Sarkodie as “a good feeling and a self-assurance of being welcomed to greatness.”



Popularly known for his news rap series Yeete Nsem, Amerado has been tipped for the best rapper of 2020 nod, and he echoed that statement with his December record Best Rapper.

'Dawgi' was produced by Unab Beatz.



Listen to 'Dawgi' by Amerado featuring Sarkodie.



