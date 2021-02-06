Amerado releases 'Yeete Nsem' Episode 31

Source: MicBurnerz Music, Contributor

Following the successful release of 30 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops the 31st episode of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s sought-after entertainment show every Friday.



As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.



This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Cecilia Marfo – Joyce Blessing & Shatta Wale.



Issues surrounding Aisha Modi brouhaha, Asiedu Nketiah, Mensa Otabil, Mark Okraku-Mantey, and Ajagurajah were also not left out.



Song production was by KlasickBeat and the video directed by Director K.



Access Amerado's - Yeete Nsem Episode 31 using the links below:

AUDIOMACK - https://audiomack.com/amerado/song/yeete-nsem-episode-31



SOUNDCLOUD - https://soundcloud.com/amerado/yeete-nsem-episode-31



AFTOWN - https://aftownmusic.com/track/BttywGPoY4iVJsH



BOOMPLAY - https://www.boomplay.com/share/album/21143426



Watch the video below





