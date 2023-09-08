Amerado releases his viral TikTok song 'Kwaku Ananse'

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado releases new single 'Kwaku Ananse'

Source: Richard Kwao, Contributor

Ghanaian musician Amerado has finally released the full song for his much anticipated viral Tiktok sound titled 'Kwaku Ananse'.

'Kwaku Ananse' is an emotive journey through the highs and lows of life, set to the infectious rhythm of Afrobeat.



Amerado's lyrical prowess shines as he tells the story of overcoming adversity, echoing the unpredictable nature of humans and the everyday hustle.



The snippet shared has amassed over 20,000 videos on Tiktok in just three days with numerous applause from fans, celebrities, and other prominent industry members.

The song was produced by IzJoe Beatz.



