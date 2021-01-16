Amerado returns with his Yeete Nsem series

Source: MicBurnerz Music

After a Christmas and New Year break, trending Ghanaian rapper Amerado is back with what he describes as advance and more exciting episodes of his most talked about weekly rap series Yeete Nsem.

Best Rapper as he is frequently called aside the normal sports news has included weather forecast and call in by listeners to spice up the new season.



This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackles the most interesting and trending issues that occurred during the week.



The week’s Yeete Nsem episode focuses on issues surrounding the Ghanaian Parliament, Ogidi Brown & Fameye, and Patapaa’s well-publicized marriage.

The song was produced by ItzJoe Beatz and the video direction credits go to Director K.



Watch Amerado's Yeete Nsem Episode 29 below:





