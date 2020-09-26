Amerado rides on an Asaaka drill beat to present 'Yeete Nsem' Episode 18

Source: MicBurnerz Music

With 17 consistent episodes delivered perfectly on 'Yeete Nsem', we can boldly say Ghanaian rapper Amerado has cemented his name in the Best Rapper category for the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.



This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Sore, Don Little, Emelia Brobbey, Stay Jay, Elizabeth Yamoah, among others.



The song was produced by itzCJ Madeit and video directed by Director K.

See video below:





Source: MicBurnerz Music