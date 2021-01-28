Amerado teases feature with Sarkodie which drops 29th January

Rapper Amerado and Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Amerado is ready to drop his official first single of 2021, titled Dawgi featuring Sarkodie.

Popularly known for his news rap series Yeete Nsem, Amerado has been tipped for the best rapper of 2020 nod, and he echoed that statement with his December record Best Rapper.



The Kumerican rapper has for the past year built a following, as he worked on his craft, and is now a household name.



Amerado was featured on Sarkodie’s award-winning Biibi Ba single but it took a while to get a Sarkodie verse.



The rapper’s fans wanted Sarkodie to jump on the remix of ‘Mempe’ and even trended their wish on social media but now we know Sarkodie was waiting to give Amerado a verse on a new single.

Speaking to Amerado he revealed how honoured he is for getting that Sarkodie verse.



He said, “It’s a good feeling and a self-assurance of being welcomed to greatness.”



The single is tipped as a banger and we can’t wait to get hold of it and jam to it.



Dawgi is produced by Unab Beatz.