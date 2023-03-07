American porn actor King Nazir to storm Ghana in search of Shugatiti

Shugatiti and American porn actor, King Nazir

After trending in Ghana consistently as a result of his interactions with Shugatiti on Twitter, American actor, King Nazir has disclosed his intentions to visit Ghana.

King Nazir seems to have developed a special interest in the Ghanaian nudist after he offered to help her reach orgasm.



Shugatiti’s post where she claimed to have issues with experiencing orgasm went viral and, in the quest to help, the American actor is doing everything humanely possible to make that happen from all indications.



After soliciting funds for a live telecast of a ‘sex match’ between him and Shugatiti, Nazir has taken his plans to the next level.



The porn actor who seemingly cannot wait to visit Ghana said he intends to spend some time with Shugatiti and embark on a few media rounds.



In a viral phone call interview on Twitter, he said:

“I would love to do that in her home country. I would just love to really hear her thoughts and here some of the thoughts of the locals, the news publications, podcasts and so on. Anybody that has any interest in this interaction between me and her, will definitely see what happens, for sure.”



According to King Nazir, he had always planned on touring Africa, and as such, he finds the timing right to make Ghana his first stop.



“It wasn’t my intention to come to Ghana specifically but once this became as big as it became and we started trending, it sort of diverted my original plans. Now I wouldn’t mind going to Ghana first. It was already my intention to come to Africa,” he maintained.



Check out the audio below:





Interview with King Nasir on visiting #Shugatti #shugatiti in Ghana to prove himself pic.twitter.com/NbSBWldfMC — Gustavo???????????????? (@Jayson03497049) March 6, 2023

You can also watch some of our programmes below.















EB/BB