6
Menu
Entertainment

American porn actor King Nazir to storm Ghana in search of Shugatiti

Porn Actor And Shugatiti.png Shugatiti and American porn actor, King Nazir

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After trending in Ghana consistently as a result of his interactions with Shugatiti on Twitter, American actor, King Nazir has disclosed his intentions to visit Ghana.

King Nazir seems to have developed a special interest in the Ghanaian nudist after he offered to help her reach orgasm.

Shugatiti’s post where she claimed to have issues with experiencing orgasm went viral and, in the quest to help, the American actor is doing everything humanely possible to make that happen from all indications.

After soliciting funds for a live telecast of a ‘sex match’ between him and Shugatiti, Nazir has taken his plans to the next level.

The porn actor who seemingly cannot wait to visit Ghana said he intends to spend some time with Shugatiti and embark on a few media rounds.

In a viral phone call interview on Twitter, he said:

“I would love to do that in her home country. I would just love to really hear her thoughts and here some of the thoughts of the locals, the news publications, podcasts and so on. Anybody that has any interest in this interaction between me and her, will definitely see what happens, for sure.”

According to King Nazir, he had always planned on touring Africa, and as such, he finds the timing right to make Ghana his first stop.

“It wasn’t my intention to come to Ghana specifically but once this became as big as it became and we started trending, it sort of diverted my original plans. Now I wouldn’t mind going to Ghana first. It was already my intention to come to Africa,” he maintained.

Check out the audio below:

You can also watch some of our programmes below.







EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat