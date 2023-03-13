American porn star Nasir sends message to Shugatiti as ‘orgasm’ challenge delays

King Nasir

King Nasir has said he is not interested in dating Shugatiti after the Ghanaian actress and nudist asked her followers to choose between musician Gambo and the American porn star.

For over a week, Nasir and Shugatiti have been trending on social media over orgasm. Shugatiti in an interview had said she has never reached an orgasm and doubted she would ever experience it with a man, triggering a response from Nasir who said he was ever ready to assist the nudist.



After days of anticipation from netizens which was ignited by social media posts from both Nasir and Shugatiti, the latter on March 11, 2023, shared a seventeen-seconds racy video of herself with the caption: “Ohk let’s settle this @gambo_ii or @KingNasirXXX”.



In response, Nasir without mincing words said: “There’s nothing to settle, he can have you… I don’t wanna date you. The only reason I’m entertaining this is to prove I can make you orgasm since you publicly claimed you’ve never had one in your entire life.”



Meanwhile, Nasir has announced he needs another challenge.



“I need a new opponent from Ghana. Which woman would you pick to challenge me?” he asked.



Since the post was made, some tweeps have been tagging Efia Odo. The actress who recently decided to venture into music has retorted, describing those who mentioned her as goats.

“You people tagging me in this post are all Aponkyes,” she fumed.





