American record label HDMEZ to sign Ghanaian acts

Festus HDMEZ Label Founder of HDMEZ label, Festus Kwarteng Anning

Thu, 6 Apr 2023

A record label HDMEZ (Hype Da Music Entertainment Zone) based in Indianapolis in America is set to recruit up-and-coming musicians from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya.

According to the founder of HDMEZ Label, Festus Kwarteng Anning who is a Ghanaian and has produced songs for several top artistes in Africa in the past, most Ghanaian musicians earn very little to no income from online streams because they do not subscribe to the right distributors.

He says surviving on performance fees alone could hinder the progress of artistes which is why his label has been instituted for Africa.

