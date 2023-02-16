2
American singer reaches out to Kuami Eugene for a feature on his unreleased single

Rotimi And Kuami Eugene E.jfif Rotimi and Kuami Eugene

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kuami Eugene on Wednesday evening dropped a teaser to his unreleased 2023 single titled 'Crypto Currency,' a tune that has been welcomed by music lovers.

Just a few hours after the announcement of his upcoming single, American singer and actor, Rotimi reached out to him on social media to express his preparedness to feature on the tune which has been tipped to be a hit.

"Bro @kuamieugene, send me this record ASAP with an open verse! This is MAD," Rotimi shared on his Instagram story.

Eugene, nicknamed 'Rockstar' gave positive feedback to Rotimi, who is famed for his single 'In My Bed'.

Kuami Eugene will not be the first Ghanaian to work with Rotimi as music producer, Nektunez, in 2022 collaborated with him on the song, "Make You Say".

Check out the posts below:





Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



OPD/BOG

