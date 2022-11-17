2
American woman claiming to be married to Jim Iyke presents wedding certificate

American Jim Iyke.png Carllie Taggett (right) claims to be the wife of Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke

Thu, 17 Nov 2022

An American woman, Carllie Taggett, has claimed to be married to popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke.

The lady who took to social media to raise such claims, presented a purported wedding certificate as evidence, insisting that their union is still legally binding in the US.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, the young woman said she and the actor got married in January 2017 at Delkab County.

According to her, the actor has since abandoned their marriage and blocked all communications with her.

Taggett also accused him of “keeping secret families in different parts of the world such as France and Africa.”

She has, however, demanded a divorce from the actor in order for her to move on with her life.

Her words,

“It has been a pain I bore all these years, I have tried to be reasonable to understand why he abandoned our marriage without a divorce, but he has been evading me, that is why I decided to call his attention, pending when he decides to be reasonable or face the consequences of his actions in marriage court in the US,”

“All I have always asked is for Jim Iyke to be a man and come out to give me a divorce so that I can move on with my life because it is impossible to be remarried while my marriage to him is yet to be dissolved through a legal process.

“Let me reiterate the point that no one is against him, I just want him to voluntarily come to divorce proceedings or he can take the initiative of coming out for us to settle outside of divorce court if he is serious about it”, she added.

Source: mynigeria.com
