'An album is finished, it is ready to come out' - M.anifest

Ghanaian rapper, Manifest

Ghanaian singer cum rapper, Kwame Tsikata popularly known as M.anifest has said that he will release a new album soon.

According to him, the work on the album is finished and will be made available to the general public in no time to see what it entails.



The Ghanaian rapper stated that he feels no pressure to release songs on a regular basis because his focus is on records that would be appealing and resonate with the people.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews during the private listening session of Nigerian singer, Patoranking’s ‘World Best’ album, M.anifest hinted at the release of the new album in no time.



“An album is finished, it will come out soon," said M.anifest. "I think I'm not a new artist anymore so the requirement of how to make things go on the next level is different. So beyond asking the music which I do all the time is sort of strategically moving it in place to make it resonate on some level."he said.



Manifest further added, “I have been active, even if I don’t release music you might see me in New York or elsewhere. I am active but I love the idea of making it drawback and then having a body of work and figuring out how to make the work resonate the most.



"Because if it is just about releasing songs, then it wouldn’t have been by my will. So I think I am good.”

