An investor once walked me out of his office for not being a 'credible brand' – MOG

Ghanaian gospel singer, MOG

Nana Yaw Boakye, better known as MOG Music, a contemporary gospel singer, has revealed how he was rejected by an investor for not being a credible brand.

He recounted in an interview monitored by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com, “I remember very well that earlier in my career, I went to people to help me and people turned me down that we don’t give money for these things.



MOG said he was walked out of someone's office over claims that he (MOG) has brand issues.



“I went to somebody who said he likes my worship then and I went to his office to support one of my concerts. And he told me that I’m not a credible brand so he can’t invest his money in me and he told me to walk out of his office, so I have been through a lot in my music career.

The astute singer said although he faced financial challenges beginning of this year, it did not deter him from persisting and looking up to God.



“The challenges I faced from the beginning was financial, but that did not stop me because the more you push when you are faced with a challenge, that is when God gives you a divine helper,” he disclosed.