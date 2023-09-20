An old video of Naira Marley declaring his interest in signing Lasmid resurfaces

Lasmid and Naira Marley

In the midst of Naira Marley’s alleged involvement in the death of his former artiste, MohBad, netizens have dug out an old video of the Marlian boss declaring his interest in signing Ghanaian singer, Lasmid.

MohBad’s death has since been characterized by anger and confusion online, following reports that he died under strange circumstances.



Although the cause of his death is unknown, he was said to have been in a fierce battle with his former record label since he exited in 2022 to date.



Posts from MohBad’s colleagues alleging that he had faced a series of attacks and death threats have also gone viral, thereby skyrocketing the speculations that his former record label had a hand in his death.



Also, a couple of videos in which Mohbad was spotted screaming for help and alerting the public on the intensity of death threats from Naira Marley ignited the ongoing conversation.



However, in the midst of the heat, an old video of Naira Marley expressing interest in signing Lasmid to his record label has gone viral.



Naira Marley, in an interview with Andy Dosty sometime in 2022, stated that he really enjoys Lasmid’s music and would like to have him on his record label, alongside Zinoleesky and the late Mohbad.

“There are a lot of new Ghanaian artistes coming up that are serious and there are some of them I am trying to sign. I think they are already signed but I would really like to sign some of them. I am looking at a couple of young artistes I can sign. There is one I am really eyeing, what is his name? Yes! Lasmid. That dude is hard. He is really good. But I heard he is already signed,” Naira Marley expressed in the viral video.



The said video has since caused a stir on the internet, with many suggesting that Lasmid would’ve suffered the same fate as Mohbad if he was signed to the Marlian Record Label.



See the post below:





Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley in an interview with Andy Dosty on hitz fm this morning expressed interest in signing “Friday Night” hit-maker, Lasmid onto his record label.



Kalyjay | Ghana Card | Bongo | Chelsea | Jordan Ayew pic.twitter.com/BRXWoW8Qqt — Frederick Nortey (@thatnueteiguy) June 21, 2022

EB/BB