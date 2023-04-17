An unforgettable experience at the Kriol Jazz Festival 2023: A melting pot of music, culture, and hospitality

Abeiku Santana

Source: Kaya Tours Ghana

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, tourism consultant, and Brand Strategist, Abeiku Santana received an invitation from the Cidade da Praia (Camara municipal da praia ), to the much-anticipated Kriol Jazz Festival 2023, held in the beautiful island nation of Cabo Verde.

It was truly an unforgettable trip that left me mesmerized by the exceptional performances, immersed in the rich culture, tantalized by the delicious food, and touched by the warmth and hospitality of the people.



The Kriol Jazz Festival is a celebration of music that brings together artists from various African, Caribbean, and Latin American countries to showcase their talents and share their unique musical styles. The festival, held in the picturesque capital city of Praia in Cabo Verde, is a melting pot of rhythms, melodies, and sounds that captivate the senses and leave the audience in awe.



The performances at the festival were nothing short of breathtaking. From Afrobeat to reggae, jazz to salsa, the eclectic mix of genres and styles was a true feast for music lovers.



The stage was graced by renowned artists from across the globe, including local Cabo Verdean musicians, who brought their soulful melodies and infectious beats to life. The energy and passion exuded by the performers were contagious, and the audience was swept away by the electrifying performances that left us craving for more.

On the second day of the festival, Cape Verdean singer and performer Tcheka and American artist Roosevelt Coolier wowed the crowd with their batuque electro-acoustic guitar performance and Jazz music respectively.



The setting of the festival was equally enchanting. Cabo Verde, a group of ten volcanic islands located off the coast of West Africa, is known for its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant culture. The festival venue, nestled amidst the picturesque landscape of Praia, provided a stunning backdrop for the performances, creating an unforgettable ambiance that added to the overall experience.



One of the highlights of the trip was the opportunity to immerse me in the rich culture of Cabo Verde. The country has a unique blend of African, Portuguese, and Brazilian influences, reflected in its music, dance, cuisine, and way of life. I had the pleasure of interacting with the friendly and welcoming Cabo Verdean people, who radiated warmth and hospitality. Their pride in their culture and traditions was evident in their music, dance, and customs, and it was a privilege to be a part of it.



Speaking of food, Cabo Verdean cuisine is a true delight for the taste buds. From fresh seafood to hearty stews, and grilled meats to flavorful rice dishes, the local gastronomy is a fusion of African, Portuguese, and Brazilian flavors. I savored the delicious local dishes, such as Cachupa, a traditional slow-cooked stew with corn, beans, and meat or fish, and Grogue, a locally distilled spirit made from sugarcane, which added to the culinary experience of the trip.

Beyond the festival and cultural experiences, Cabo Verde has a lot to offer. The islands boast stunning beaches, rugged landscapes, and a rich history that is reflected in its architecture and landmarks. Exploring the local markets, wandering through the cobblestone streets of Praia, and soaking in the breathtaking views of the ocean and mountains were some of the unforgettable moments of my trip.



In conclusion, my experience at the Kriol Jazz Festival 2023 in Cabo Verde was genuinely extraordinary. From the soul-stirring performances to the vibrant culture, delicious food, and warm hospitality of the people, it was a journey that left an indelible mark on my heart.



I am grateful to Cidade da Praia (Camara municipal da praia), for the invitation and the opportunity to witness the festival's magic and experience the beauty of Cabo Verde. It was an unforgettable trip that will remain etched in my memory forever.



VoyagesAfriq, ASKY Airlines, and Kaya Tours fully sponsored my trip.

VoyagesAfriq is Africa’s No 1 Travel & Tourism Media & News publication with specialist interests in presenting the continent's travel & tourism to a Global Audience.



Asky Airlines, also known as ASKY, is a West African regional airline based in Lomé, Togo. ASKY operates scheduled passenger flights to various destinations in West and Central Africa, including countries such as Togo, Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Benin, Niger, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Cameroon.



ASKY Airlines has gained a reputation for its reliability, safety, and customer service, making it a popular choice for travelers in the West African region. The airline has won several awards for its performance and has been recognized for its contribution to the growth of air travel in West Africa.



Kaya Tours Ghana is all set to make waves in the second quarter of 2023 with its focus on sustainable tourism, cultural exchange, community empowerment, and unique travel experiences. With their unwavering commitment to responsible tourism, Kaya Tours aims to create meaningful and unforgettable memories for travelers while contributing positively to Ghana's local communities and natural heritage.













