Entertainment

Anas’ forthcoming exposé won’t get anywhere - Eddie Nartey

Former Artiste and Repertoire manager at Zylofon Arts Club, Eddie Nartey has stated that investigative journalist Anas Aremyaw Anas’ forthcoming documentary will get nowhere – just like his previous documentaries.

Anas, on Friday, June 26, announced that he has conducted a new investigation on ‘corona quacks and thieves in Ghana’ and will soon hit BBC’s “Africa Eye” channel and other major TV channels in Ghana.



“Are you ready?” he said in a tweet. “It's coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on #BBCAfricaEye and all major TV stations in Ghana.”



But film producer and actor Eddie Nartey believes the documentary will yield no better results.



According to him, culprits of corrupt acts in Anas’ previous documentaries have not been brought to book, thus, the upcoming exposé will ‘end after it is premiered’.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

“Another movie show. It will be premiered and that is where it ends. SMH,” he revealed in an Instagram comment sighted by Pulse.com.ghMeanwhile, social media users are excited about the premiere of the exposé.