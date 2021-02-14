Andy Dosty and Okese1’s beef was planned – Rapper Edem alleges

Ghanaian rapper, Edem has reacted to the unfortunate turn of events inside the studios of Accra based radio station, Hitz FM regarding ace media personality, Andy Dosty and fast-rising rapper, Okese1.
You would recall that Andy Dosty sacked Okese 1 out of his studio a few minutes after the interview started after Andy Dosty lost his cool on the basis that the rapper was rude to him after arriving late for the interview.
In a new tweet by Edem, he hinted that he does buy into what happened as he claimed it was pre-planned, with the motive of projecting Okese1 and giving him some buzz in the media.
‘YO @andydosty it was planned…l know” Edem wrote with laughing emojis on Twitter.