Andy Dosty details what happened when he met Shatta Wale at the airport

Veteran Ghanaian media personality, Andy Dosty, has opened up about what transpired when he recently met Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale at the airport in Ghana.

According to his narration, he was in a vehicle with Bisa Kdei when Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, joined them at the airport but he could not approach them personally.



He indicated that Shatta Wale sent somebody else to deliver a message to them, however, the messenger failed to tell him (Andy Dosty) what he was supposed to be told with the person claiming its beyond him.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Andy Dosty narrated how Shatta Wale was not able to get close to him when they once met at the airport.



“The last time we met was at the airport. I was in my vehicle with Bida Kdei so he sent someone to deliver a message to us. So when the guy came, he told Bisa Kdei that Shatta Wale asked him to extend his greetings to him (Bisa Kdei).

“Afterwards, he said that Shatta had sent a message to me (Andy Dosty) but that one he could not tell me, he stood firm to his words and didn’t say a thing. So, I know the kind of person he is,” he recounted.



The feud between Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty does not seem to have been resolved even though the media personality has indicated he does not begrudge the artiste any longer in an interview with Delay.



