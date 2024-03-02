Angel Morning Show followers raise GH¢60k to support Gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng

Host of the Angel Morning Show, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, with the musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng

The host of the morning show on Angel TV and Angel 102.9 FM, Accra, Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah, led his audience and viewers to raise GH¢¢60,000 to support popular gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng.

The fundraiser which was live on the Friday, March 1, 2024, edition of the Angel Morning Show and broadcasted from the Celebrity Studio, Kwashieman, Accra was supported by the General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Atta.



The preacher donated GH¢¢5,000 to help the musician revive his career which had taken a nose-dive following some challenging moments he had encountered some years ago.



Chief Executive Officer of PIWAK Natural Health, manufacturers of 3P Garlic Mixture, Prince Nelson Mortoti, also made a cash donation of GH¢13,000 to support the musician.



Buoyed by the magnanimous gestures of the Man of God and the businessman, listeners and viewers of the programme supported the course and made similar donations via mobile money.

Some staff and managers of the media organisation joined and made pledges to support the musician.



By 10:00 am when the programme came to an end, a sum of Gh¢60,000 had been realised in honour of the musician, whose songs transformed millions of Ghanaian Christians both spiritually and physically.



Presenting the cash to the singer on the show, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah commended his viewers and audiences for the positive response his call had generated.



Receiving the donation, Edward Akwasi Boateng, awed by the show of love from the public, promised to invest the money into a profitable business possibly, in the transport sector.