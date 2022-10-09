Angel TV's Ohemaa Woye Supa wins 'Woman of the Year' at 2022 TGAEA

Ohemaa Woye Supa with her award

Source: Cristopher Ranson, Contributor

Popular radio and television presenter, Esther Asamoah, popularly known in the showbiz scene as Ohemaa Woye Supa, has won the Outstanding Woman of the Year at this year’s Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards [TGAEA] held at the National Theatre in Accra.

The award was in recognition of her exceptional contribution to the growth of the television industry in Ghana.



She beat off competition from Ohemaa Woyeje [Angel FM], Sokoo Hemaa [Rainbow Radio], Cynthia Tima Yeboah [Hitz Fm] and Roselyn Feli.



Receiving the Award She accepted the award and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God and all of her fans for their unwavering support since she first entered the television industry.



“I am deeply grateful to God Almighty, the organizers, and everyone who helped make this happen,” she said.

She also thanked Angel TV’s executive producers and management for providing her with the necessary platform for her career growth.



Ohemaa Woye Supa hosts the cooking show ‘Supa’s Kitchen’ on Angel TV.



‘Supa’s Kitchen’ is a cooking show on television that interviews celebrities while cooking their favourite dishes.



Some of the categories include, Best News Anchor, Best Movie, Best Executive Producer of the Year, Face of TV Commercial, Discovery of the Year, Blogger of the Year, Man and Woman of the Year among others.