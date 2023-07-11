Anita Brown reveals Davido's French sidechick has aborted her pregnancy

Ivanna Bay, Davido and Anita Brown

Anita Brown, the rumored pregnant American sidechick of Davido has made a major accusation against her other colleague who is also pregnant for the singer.

The American businesswoman revealed that Davido's alleged pregnant sidechick Ivanna Bay has had a miscarriage.



Anita Brown stated that given the fact that Davido put her out there on purpose, the French lady had an abortion.

She tweeted: “The lady in Paris had a miscarriage. Yeah, ok. She was pregnant and had an abortion! David put her out there on purpose smh. Please stop”.