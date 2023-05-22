Anita Erskine encourages more women to pursue careers in emceeing

Well-known Ghanaian broadcaster and event host, Anita Erskine

Well-known Ghanaian broadcaster and event host, Anita Erskine, is actively encouraging more women to pursue careers in emceeing, highlighting the high demand for female MCs in the industry.

In a report by myjoyonline.com, she emphasized the abundance of opportunities available to women in this field.



“I urge a lot of women as well to pursue careers in emceeing. There are a lot of clients these days who are looking for women MCs,” she told Kwame Dadzie.



Anita urged both male and female aspiring MCs to focus on refining their skills by actively seeking feedback and working on their weaknesses.



While she acknowledged the ongoing conversation about incorporating humor into emceeing, she cautioned against forcing jokes if one is not naturally funny during their duties.



The seasoned broadcaster emphasized that while humor can enhance engagement, it is not a prerequisite for becoming a successful MC.

“I think that being humorous is overrated if you don’t know the joke and how it applies to the people in the room. So the first thing I tell people is, please don’t try to over-entertain,” she noted.



Thus, she advised against trying to over-entertain and instead emphasized the importance of focusing on other essential aspects of being an MC.



According to Anita, a competent event MC should possess a strong understanding of protocol.



“When you start an event, you as an MC has to be in control of yourself in order to take control of the room,” she added.

