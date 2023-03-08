Annie Idibia reveals how she solves her problems

Actress, Annie Idibia

Controversial actress and entrepreneur, Annie Idibia, has shared how she deals with life's problems.

The mother-of-two and wife to popular legendary artiste, 2face stated that she laughs to solve her problems and to reduce her unhappiness.



She shared this via her official Instagram platform.



She wrote: “Problem e no dey finish!! A lil laugh will do no harm!!

"It’s raining here in LAGOS City ATM – 11:38pm. Naija time!! I believe this is the universe pouring down Showers of blessings...to everyone single person here...To Heal Us to Heal our nation – NIGERIA”.



