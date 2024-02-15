Annual Happy FM Valentine Wedding celebrates unions and renewal of commitments 18 years on

Some of the couples captured in a photo

Ghana's leading radio station, Happy 98.8FM, has held the 18th edition of the Happy FM Valentine Mass Wedding.

The only mass wedding celebration in Ghana saw the joining of 3 couples in holy matrimony, celebrating their lifelong journey together.



The event, held at the prestigious L'amour Events Centre on Wednesday, February 14th, showcased couples adorned in exquisite gowns looking elegant as they exchanged their vows.



The Happy Mass Wedding, a community investment initiative, is organized by Happy 98.9 FM annually, on February 14 to celebrate love.



Hosted by Happy 98.9FM presenters Rev. Nyansa Boakwa and Akua Sika, the ceremony was graced by notable guests including Ernest Boateng-Group CEO of Global Media Alliance, CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority- H.E Amb. Michael Ocquaye Jnr., Director of Broadcasting Global Media Alliance-Timothy Karikari, Chief Superintendent Asare Bediako-Fmr.



Adabraka Commander, Programmes Manager of Happy 98.9FM-Kwabena Ampong, Chief Inspector Frank Bora from Kwabenya District Command, PW Constable Alberta Kportuse, Kwabenya District Command.

During the celebration, Mr. Boateng emphasized the cultural significance of marriage in Ghanaian society, highlighting the values upheld by Global Media Alliance, the parent company of Happy 98.9 FM.



"We (the GMA brand) have always stood for making a positive impact and causing a change in the environment we operate in, and the Happy FM Mass Wedding is one such event," Mr. Boateng stated. "Through the Happy FM Valentine Mass Wedding, we have not only joined couples in holy matrimony, but we have also provided them with the education required to sustain their marriages through effective premarital counseling sessions and also build a strong financial foundation."



CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority, H.E Amb. Michael Ocquaye Jr. encouraged couples to embrace the challenges and adventures of marriage. He emphasized love, commitment, and mutual respect as the essentials of a happy marriage.



“Marriage is not an easy journey. As you begin this journey, you will encounter a lot of things. Wives, when your husband raises his voice in anger don’t retaliate remain quiet until his anger subsides.”



“Most Ghanaians love the concept of marriage. They love the flashy dresses and decorations but find themselves running away from responsibilities. I want to say to our couples here today and challenge them to embrace the varying spikes, all of the highs and lows because it’s a forever affair,” he added.

The event was more glamorous with seven (7) couples having spent between 15 - 17 years of marriage renewing their vows.



The officiating minister Rev. ASP Canon S.S Adama Okai presided over the ceremony and underscored the solemnity and importance of the marital vows exchanged by the couples.



The event was made possible through the support of various partners, including



Tasty Tom, Cake Techniks International, Enkasa Fabrics, Yoofi Clothings, Hannah Moore Fashion, Twinnie Kraft, HS Studios, 2nd Image, Favours Decor, L'Amour Events, Perception Management International, EProductions and media partners; HappyFM, YFM and YTV.