‘Anointing oils are foolish and powerless’ – Twene Jonas fires

Social media commentator, Twene Jonas, has stated categorically that anointing oils and Rev. Obofour’s ‘Abeyeifou Nku’ are foolish and powerless.

To the best knowledge of Twene Jonas, the only greatest blessing that can make one successful in life is hard work and nothing else.



In short footage available to us, he entreated the youths to embrace hard work and forget about getting rich through spiritual charms by consulting Rev Obofour, Owusu Bempah, and the likes.

“Someone is saying Owusu Bempa cursed me, who says his curses work? God doesn’t hear such curses. Now, listen to me there’s no blessing as great as waking up in the morning, going to work for your salary… that’s the greatest blessing. Those come for anointing oil, handkerchief and creams do not work. They are all a display of F00lishness”, he said.



