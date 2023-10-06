Another attack on the numbers? JZyNo’s eagerly-awaited single with Camidoh: ‘Eyes on You’ is here

Liberian singer, JZyNO

The wait is over! JZyNo’s groovy new song with Camidoh finally hits music platforms worldwide and it’s another stunning sound from Liberia’s finest. What are you waiting for?

From sitting at #8 on Shazam’s Top 200 Afrobeats songs to landing a “Best Newcomer” nomination at AFRIMMA 2023 and rocking fans at the AfroFuture Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, last month, JZyNo’s rise in the past few months has been massive.



Couple this with news of his upcoming performance at the Hey Neighbour Festival in South Africa this December, starring A-listers like Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, Swedish House Mafia, etc., and it’s surreal how far the singer has come.



However, the ‘Butta My Bread’ star is not resting on his laurels. He has been working hard to offer an even greater experience and it has arrived.



Titled ‘Eyes on You,’ JZyNo’s new song sees him enlist Ghanaian artist, Camidoh whose impeccable delivery keeps things fresh. Together, the two unleash a flavorful Afrobeats sound that will take over your body with zero effort.



The song’s catchy tempo and vocals captivate, but its lyrics are the MVP: “Baby do me bad man tin (my tin)/Turn around and design my tin (my tin) Other girls them dey like my tin (my tin)/La only you deserve my tin (my tin).”

They ignite the beat like fireworks to deliver a piece of music that will most certainly make ‘Eyes on You’ another attack on the numbers, per the success of JZyNo’s previous song and its 100 million streams.



Spectacularly, ‘Eyes on You’ delivers on the hype and captures that sweet feeling of falling in love so flawlessly, with both artists making a killing. And thanks to an infectious hook that will keep you coming back for more, how can you resist?!



JZyNo is poised to get his monthly Spotify listeners up from a million to a whopping two million! Don’t miss this irresistible sound that will make you fall in love again.



