‘Another man can do to your daughter what you did to Yvonne Nelson’ – Sally Man to Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

After analyzing how Sarkodie reportedly abandoned Yvonne Nelson at the hospital in her quest to abort their baby, Sally Mann Frimpong has established that the rapper has wronged all women including his daughter, Titi.

The popular entertainment pundit insists that Sarkodie must apologize to all women including his daughter.



She said, once the rapper has got a daughter, she is also prone to encountering such acts from other men, hence the need to set an example and remorsefully apologize.



“If Yvonne Nelson had died in the process, won’t Sarkodie be arrested? Sarkodie should apologize to all women, including his daughter Titi. Because a man can do that to Titi. He should apologize to all women, most especially, to Yvonne Nelson,” she established.



Sally Mann, stressed that her mission was to advocate for the right thing to be done, and that she isn’t in anyway an ‘abortion ambassador.’



“I am not here to be a coach for abortion. The person that has the right to punish or judge an abortion act is God. I cannot be that,” she added.

Background



Earlier after narrating how Sarkodie impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.



Yvonne narrated the pain and horrifying encounter during the procedure when she underwent the abortion.



“Keeping the pregnancy was not an option. Undertaking another self-medication was also not an option. I agreed with Sarkodie that, this time, we had to do it in a hospital or health facility. Again, that friend of mine had a recommendation. It was a facility in Mamprobi, and on the appointed day, Sarkodie drove me there with his manager and they left.

“I hoped and prayed that I will be lucky with this second attempt. The pain, again was intense and I bled profusely. I felt worse because Sarkodie left me to my fate. He did not call or check up on me to find out how the procedure had gone,” parts of the chapter read.















EB/SARA