Another woman allegedly pregnant for Davido

It has been alleged that musician, Davido, has impregnated another woman.
According to sources, the said lady is the newest to add to the list of the singer's 'Baby mamas'
Davido, who has had three baby mamas and has been known for entertaining lots of women has got his fans talking again.
This time around, this development is said to have happened now that he is married to Chioma.
The situation has since sparked massive reactions from netizens who have wondered if Davido will ever stay faithful to his wife.
Others are backing up the singer adding that what matters most is the fact that he is wealthy.
See photos of the new lady and some social media reactions below:
I didn't know he was married - Davido's new baby mama pic.twitter.com/gw4V8whcJk— Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) June 27, 2023
Fans connect #davido lyrics in Assurance, a song for Chioma where he mentions Anita. The American woman dropping evidence of having a relationship with Davido & now carrying his child is named #Anita . Read More ????https://t.co/cK3CwzPqaK pic.twitter.com/5XZF1VTgVJ— Top Daily (@mhekey) June 28, 2023
We’re all humans and nobody is perfect, I don’t blame Davido for cheating on chioma. pic.twitter.com/IwJaKv3EHG— Provii ???? (@provii8) June 27, 2023
Chioma won't leave the marriage tho, she will cry inside Virgil Abloh’s maybach, everyone go dey alright— YH (@Yemihazan) June 27, 2023
Chioma: "David for the last time how many girls have you impregnated"— ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@flames_collins) June 27, 2023
Davido: pic.twitter.com/9rT3Ysxj6I
Man I wish chioma would just swallow that her big ass ring and carry her birkins and just go somewhere to heal. That man is not good for her at alllllll— GenZ Snack???? (@wickedsous) June 27, 2023