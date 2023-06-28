0
Menu
Entertainment

Another woman allegedly pregnant for Davido

DAVIDO BROWN3.png Nigerian singer, Davido

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

It has been alleged that musician, Davido, has impregnated another woman.

According to sources, the said lady is the newest to add to the list of the singer's 'Baby mamas'

Davido, who has had three baby mamas and has been known for entertaining lots of women has got his fans talking again.

This time around, this development is said to have happened now that he is married to Chioma.

The situation has since sparked massive reactions from netizens who have wondered if Davido will ever stay faithful to his wife.

Others are backing up the singer adding that what matters most is the fact that he is wealthy.

See photos of the new lady and some social media reactions below:











Source: mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé