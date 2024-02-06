Anthony Dzamefe,Dentaa Amoateng, Kojo Soboh joined the 2024 Grammys special invitation list

Lady Dentaa Amoateng and Anthony Dzamefe were a special guests list for the 2024 Grammys

Renowned Ghanaian watchmaker and founder of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe with Entrepreneur and founder of EMY Africa Awards, Kojo Soboh and CEO and founder of GUBA Enterprise, Lady Dentaa Amoateng were extended special invitations to attend the 2024 Grammys Awards.

The Grammy Awards, one of the most prestigious events in the global music industry, attracts artists, influencers, and industry leaders from around the world, this year invited some astute Ghanaian personalities including, Lady Dentaa , Kojo Soboh , Anthony Dzamefe and others, as part of the measures to celebrate the rich diversity and talent within the African music scene on the world stage.



Speaking about the invitation, Anthony Dzamefe shared his excitement, saying, "I am humbled by the invitation to attend the Grammy Awards. It's a recognition of the craftsmanship and creativity that Ghana and Africa has to offer, and I'm proud to be part of this moment."



The three personalities were also present at the GRAMMY African Nominee Brunch which served as a prelude to the main GRAMMY Awards ceremony. The prestigious event brought together some of the brightest stars in African music, creating an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie.



The event which seeks to celebrate African nominees, had the second edition of the African Grammy Nominees brunch hosted by Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi.

This year’s African Grammy Nominee Brunch was organized under the auspices of Grow Unite and Build (GUBA) in partnership with Rollingstone is tipped to be worth attending as it has top-rated and award-winning African achivers gracing the occasion.







The likes of Grammy Award Winner and South African Singer Zakes Bantwini, Entrepreneur and founder of Emy Africa Kojo Soboh, Grammy-nominated music producer Musa Keys, and other great African personalities made the night full of applause for the African creative exports.



The brunch was held a day before the grand 66th Grammy Awards which made Tyla’s ‘Water’ win the new African category, ‘Best African Performance’ to honor African talents and ensure fairness and and a level playing field for Africans in the coveted music awards.