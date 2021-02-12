Anthony Nti’s ‘Da Yie’ short film makes 2021 Oscars shortlist

Anthony Nti is a Ghanaian-born Belgian director

‘Da Yie’ a short film by Anthony Nti, a Ghanaian-born Belgian director and writer has been shortlisted for the 2021 edition of the Oscars.

It is one of ten listed in the ‘Live Action Short Film‘ category.



Nti's film made the list out of 174 qualifying films.



The award-winning film tells the story of two Ghanaian children who become entangled with a shady foreigner.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will meet between March 5 and March 9 to vote on the films to make the final list.



The Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15, with the show scheduled to take place on April 25.



