Anti-LGBT+ Bill: Ghana has enough resources to prosper, we don't need international loans - Prophet Adjei

The general overseer of Prayer Palace International, Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Adjei, has reacted to the backlash from some international organizations over the passage of the anti-LGBT+ bill by parliament.

The Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2021, was passed by the Parliament of Ghana on February 28, 2024.



Under the provisions of the bill, those who take part in LGBTQ sexual acts could face imprisonment ranging from six months to three years.



The bill also imposes a prison sentence of three to five years for the “willful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities.”



The bill has sparked intense debates and criticisms from human rights organizations, LGBTQ+ activists, and some organizations including the United Nations and the American Embassy to Ghana, who argue that it violates fundamental human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, association, and non-discrimination.



Reacting to this in a live studio discussion with broadcast journalist, Nana Romeo, on Accra 100.5 FM on February 29, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei said that Ghana should not be pressured to accept something that is against its culture and morals.



According to him, Africans generally believe in polygamy, which is allowed by their religions, but they do not force it on Western countries where it is illegal.

He said the same respect should be given to Ghana's laws and values, which do not recognize LGBTQ+ activities.



“Africans generally believe in polygamy, even in our religions, Islam and traditional religions allow for polygamy. In Christianity, the early people in the Bible married more than once but if you go to America and you marry 2 women, you will be jailed.



“But we don’t force polygamy on them. So this is a cultural thing, we do not want it. I feel they should respect our laws, it’s not a matter of it being right or wrong, not everything you think is right happens to be right for everybody. So they should respect our laws and our morals,” he said.



On the question of how the Bill would affect Ghana’s international relations with other countries, he said Ghana does not need to depend on Western countries for loans and aid, as it has enough resources to build its own nation.



He said Africa has been exploited by the West for too long, and it is time to raise a new breed of leaders who are not selfish and who believe in the potential of the country.



He said Ghana is blessed with so much wealth that it can surpass America if it has good leaders and good citizens.

“If our leaders can stand to the occasion and say we will build our nation, Africa will be better than America. Because all the resources utilised by all these countries came from Africa.



“If we can raise a new breed of leaders who are not selfish and who believe that the resources are for all of us, let's build our nation. We are not even up to 40 million; the resources will consume us.



“This country has so many blessings; if we can have good leaders and good citizens, we will get to a level where America will even come to beg us for money,” he argued.



