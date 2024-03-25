Anti-LGBT+ Bill is mad - Pappy Kojo

Rapper, Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo has stated his opposition to the proposed anti-LGBT+ Bill currently awaiting presidential assent.

In a recent episode of the "If More, Let's Divide" podcast, he criticised the potential imprisonment of individuals based on their sexual orientation, labelling such measures as "mad" and a violation of human rights.



"I disagree because I feel like it's a reach for someone to be in jail or prison for, like, three years just for being who they are. I think it's mad. LGBT is just straight human rights. Putting people in jail for their sexual preference, for three to five years, is mad," he said.



Pappy Kojo suggested that the Bill's support may be driven by personal biases, particularly pointing to Sam George, a known proponent.



He stated that those in power often have the freedom to enact policies that align with their agendas.



"I also think it's just personal to Sam George. If you're in power, you can pretty much do whatever you want. So I think that's what he's doing," he said.

The rapper also touched on the broader implications of the Bill, stating that intimate matters, whether heterosexual or homosexual, should not be exposed to children.



Pappy Kojo's comments add to the ongoing debate surrounding the Bill and its impact on human rights in Ghana.



About the bill



Per the Anti-LGBT+ Bill, persons caught in LGBT+ acts would be subjected to six months to a three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors bearing a three- to five-year jail term.



However, President Akufo-Addo has suspended his decision on whether or not to sign the Bill into law, citing a challenge to its constitutionality in the Supreme Court.

Even if he decides against it, MPs can, by a two-thirds majority, veto the president's decision and make the provisions of the Bill enforceable.



ID/SEA



