Anti-LGBT bill is foreign and hateful, we have always had gays in Ghana - Wanlov the Kubolor

Ghanaian musician Wanlov the Kubolor has voiced concerns about Ghana's proposed anti-LGBT bill, denouncing it as foreign and potentially harmful to various individuals beyond just homosexuals.

In an interview with Nkonkonsa TV, Wanlov argued that the bill, known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, could negatively affect asexual people who are not sexually attracted to anyone.



He questioned the fairness of punishing them for not having sex. He thus described the bill as hateful and foreign.



“What about asexual people? People who are not sexually attracted to anything or anyone their whole life. They don't have sex. They identify as asexual people. What are you going to do to them? Are you going to punish them for not having sex? To create children? For what to happen? For them to be begging at traffic lights? So it is the hate and this bill which is foreign,” he stated.



Wanlov also raised moral concerns about the legislation, pointing out that it could force people to report their loved ones who identify as queer, as failing to report them would make them equally guilty.



He argued that Ghana has always had LGBTQ+ individuals within its society, including friends and family members, and questioned why the bill seeks to put them in jail.

“We have always been queer here in Ghana. Like we have friends and family members and we know it. So why do you want to see them in jail? And why do we want to see ourselves in jail? Because part of the bill says if you don't report a queer person that you are living with, you are equally guilty,” he argued.



The anti-LGBT bill in Ghana has sparked significant debate and controversy, with various stakeholders expressing differing opinions on its implications.



Ghana's Parliament recently unanimously passed the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022." This legislation aims to establish proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values while criminalizing LGBTQ+ and related activities.



The bill was introduced by a group of eight Members of Parliament, led by Samuel Nartey George, an NDC MP representing Ningo-Prampram.





