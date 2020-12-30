Antoa chief priest calls Fameye after ex-manager reports him to deity

Ghanaian musician, Fameye

CEO of OGB Music, Ogidi Brown, has summoned his former artiste Fameye at a popular Ghanaian shrine (Antoa Nyamaa) following a debt the latter owes the former.

In a number of posts sighted on Facebook page by popular Ghanaian radio presenter 'Miketwo', it is reported that the shrine has contacted Fameye.



The popular radio show host said the issue at this point is getting out of hand adding that something needs to be done about it.



However, Ogidi Brown's action follows a viral video in which he was claiming that Fameye owess him a sum of $50,000 and has refused to pay up.

According to the CEO of OGB Music, Fameye earlier came to him with some elders to plead for more time for him to gather the money and pay up but nothing had been heard from the singer.



Ogidi Brown was also seen in the video lamenting about how badly he has been treated by the singer.



He went on and issued a short ultimatum to the singer to return his money or face the dire consequences of his refusal.