Antoine Mensah hosts 5th edition of ACCES 2022 in Tanzania

Ghana’s seasoned radio personality, Antoine Mensah

Ghana’s seasoned radio personality, Antoine Mensah returns to host this year’s ACCES music conference. The 3-day event set to take place in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania is in its 5th year running.

The annual conference brings together musicians, tour agents, managers, labels, distribution agencies, and music industry stakeholders for a series of workshops and sessions. Antoine Mensah returns to host the conference for the third time since the 2019 edition in Ghana.



The Music In Africa Conference For Collaborations, Exchange, And Showcases, or simply ACCES, is the leading pan-African platform for music industry players to exchange ideas, discover new talent and accelerate the shaping of a vibrant music sector in Africa.



ACCES is held in a different African city every year, attracting delegates from across the world. The event offers a dynamic programme designed to benefit local participants and visiting delegates who typically represent the whole music value chain. The festival will take place from the 25th to the 26th of February 2022.

Antoine Mensah who started off his radio career 12 years ago at Choice 102.3 FM has since grown his influence in the music business landscape across Africa. His career has seen him run in Vibe, Live FM and recently Atlantis Radio. As co-founder of music streaming platform aftownmusic, Antoine comes to the table with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the music business, having worked in artist management, festival directing, label administration, business development and marketing.



His role as a new media & event consultant has his hands on major projects with Global Citizen, Ayoba, and a new pan-African TV station, MX24. He currently hosts the Smooth Alternative on Atlantis Radio in addition to his AMPodcast series.