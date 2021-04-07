Any artiste that wins the VGMAs Best Rapper should come and deliver the plaque to me – Y Pee

Rapper Y Pee

Rapper, Y Pee has made it known that he deserves the award of the upcoming VGMAs Best Rapper.

According to the rapper who was not nominated for the VGMAs Best Rapper of the year award category, he’s convinced beyond doubt that he remains Ghana’s best as we speak.



The six rappers battling it this year for the rapper of the year category are Amerado, Eno Barony, Joey B, Medikal, Sarkodie, and Strongman.



Taking to his Snapchat story, he wrote; “any artiste that wins the Best Rapper award should come and deliver it to me! It’s mine for sure! No cap”.

Screenshot below:



