Any artiste who is constantly beefing will end up losing great shows - Veteran musician Chicago

Patrick Gogoh aka Chicago

Veteran musician Patrick Gogoh, popularly known as Chicago has said he would not encourage any artiste to get involved in any beef.

According to him, any artiste who is constantly beef might end up losing great shows.



In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra based Kingdom Plus 101.9fm, he indicated beefing is a cheap way an artiste uses to get to the top which he thinks is not the best.



Explaining why he thought beefing was not the best, Chicago said an artiste who was constantly beefing might end up losing great shows

According to him, beefing is a cheap way an artiste uses to get to the top which he thinks is not the best.



“If you are talented, why diss another artiste just to get to the top. Do good music and your works will be appreciated,” he added.