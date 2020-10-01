Any artiste who shows off their wealth lacks what money can’t buy which is talent - Stephanie Benson

Musician, Stephanie Benson

UK-based Ghanaian Jazz musician Stephanie Benson, has said that a true artiste needs no record labels to showcase their talent.

According to the relationship expert, an artist needs no titles and those who go about showing off their wealth clearly prove that they have no talent.



She tweeted, “A True Artist needs no Labels No Titles, just a stage & imagination. It’s okay to enjoy an artist without The Label, ok to aspire to an artist with nothing to offer but Talent. An artist who shows wealth is lacking in what Money cannot buy Talent & love. Give ur adoration wisely. Music is Music whatever the genre is. Don’t get caught up in differences. It’s the differences that define us.”

The mother of five who still looks “hot” despite her age, has been using her social media platforms to help couples mend their relationships. She also helps those who are in toxic relationships find a way to leave before things escalate.



She recently advised young ladies to work hard and make their own money if they want to be taken seriously by the men they date.