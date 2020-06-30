Entertainment

Any man who claims to have given me job for sex, come out now - MzGee dares

Entertainment Journalist Gloria Akpene Acquah, popularly called MzGee says she has never had sex for a job with any person.

According to her, she has been solicited by some males who wanted to have sexual intercourse with her when she was in an acting career before becoming a broadcaster but there is not one moment that she gave in to their advances.



She noted that she doesn't offer sex in exchange for job and that her integrity is solid.



She is therefore daring any man who claims to have had any sexual affair with her so she can secure a job to boldly and publicly show the evidence.

''Anybody that I have had anything to do with prior to settling down, I did it because I wanted to, not because the person was giving me a job or anything. I am not a Saint but if you out there or know anybody who's bragging or saying that they slept with me and gave me a job, please let the person call me out on social media. I can hit my chest today and I'm so proud that I did that. I have dated people along the way, it's been mutual but anybody who says they slept with me and gave me a job...they should come and say it on social media'', she insisted in an interview with Nkonkonsa.com.



Watch MzGee's full interview below:





Source: Nkonkonsa, Contributor

