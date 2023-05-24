‘Anyone can open a social media account without mental checkup’ – Funny Face’s baby mama fires critics

Vanessa, the mother of Funny Face’s kids, who is seemingly fed up with the heavy backlash and trolls online, has taken to Instagram to rant.

Earlier after passing comments that suggest a reunion with the father of her kids, Vanessa suffered wild attacks from netizens who have stood against the idea.



Funny Face and Vanessa have since been topping Twitter trends with netizens insisting that the former should not accept the latter after abandoning the relationship, fleeing with the kids, and causing him so much pain.



Netizens have emphasized that Vanessa somewhat triggered Funny Face’s mental meltdown and that going back to him, could re-activate that particular state, now that the comedian is healing.



Although Funny Face is yet to comment on the issue, Vanessa has taken to social media to tackle critics.



“The sensible ones will watch the full interview before commenting. The ignorant ones will say anything because talk is cheap, and besides, social media is a place you can open an account without any mental checkup.”

She shared another post which read, “At this age, I’m only interested in consistency, stability, loyalty, and respect.”



What Vanessa said that triggered the attacks



Vanessa had disclosed her intentions to make amends with Funny Face if given an opportunity.



In an interview with Kwaku Manu monitored by GhanaWeb, she established that she has matured over the period and that, she wouldn’t hesitate to embrace the idea of re-uniting him with the kids and herself.



"If Funny Face would want the kids and me to come home at least for a week or two, why not? It gets to a point in life where you have to mature. We have done a lot of things and been through a lot. We even have kids, three of them. So, spending a week or two with him won’t make any difference. It’s not like I intend to hurt him or he might hurt me. He would’ve hurt me long ago if really, he wanted to,” she told Kwaku Manu.





Background



In 2020, Funny Face and Vanessa washed their dirty linen in public over claims of domestic violence meted out against each other.



This was after Vanessa fled Funny Face’s home together with the kids as according to her, she could no longer stand the maltreatment in the house.



Funny Face who could not control his anger and the fact that the kids were taken away from him, took to social media several times to insult his 'baby mama' parents amidst several accusations.

Read the posts below:











EB/BB